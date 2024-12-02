Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge - AFN News

    LUXEMBOURG

    12.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    World War II veterans, heads of state from Luxembourg and Belgium and active and retired service members attended the 80th anniversary event for the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 13-14, 2024, in Bastogne, Belgium and at the Luxembourg American Cemetery. 19,000 U.S. service members were killed, 47,000 wounded and 23,000 lost or captured during the five-week long battle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:52
