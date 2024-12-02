80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II veterans, heads of state from Luxembourg and Belgium and active and retired service members attended the 80th anniversary event for the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 13-14, 2024, in Bastogne, Belgium and at the Luxembourg American Cemetery. 19,000 U.S. service members were killed, 47,000 wounded and 23,000 lost or captured during the five-week long battle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)