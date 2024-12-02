Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Nuñez Veteran's Hall of Fame

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A video documenting Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Israel Nuñez’s induction into the Veteran’s Hall of Fame of Puerto Rico created as an Public Service Announcement for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, December 16, 2024. This video production was created in support of historical documentation and to honor the amazing accomplishment of CMSgt Israel Nuñez. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947199
    VIRIN: 241216-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739739
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt Nuñez Veteran's Hall of Fame, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

