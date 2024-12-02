CMSgt Nuñez Veteran's Hall of Fame

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video documenting Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Israel Nuñez’s induction into the Veteran’s Hall of Fame of Puerto Rico created as an Public Service Announcement for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, December 16, 2024. This video production was created in support of historical documentation and to honor the amazing accomplishment of CMSgt Israel Nuñez. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)