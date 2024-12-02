A video documenting Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Israel Nuñez’s induction into the Veteran’s Hall of Fame of Puerto Rico created as an Public Service Announcement for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, December 16, 2024. This video production was created in support of historical documentation and to honor the amazing accomplishment of CMSgt Israel Nuñez. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947199
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739739
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt Nuñez Veteran's Hall of Fame, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.