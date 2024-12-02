Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge - Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak Interview

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. European Command Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Dec. 14, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge took place in Bastogne, Belgium and at the Luxembourg American Ceremony, Luxembourg.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947197
    VIRIN: 241214-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739704
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE

    BOTB
    StrongerTogether

