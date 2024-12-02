Interview with U.S. European Command Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, Dec. 14, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge took place in Bastogne, Belgium and at the Luxembourg American Ceremony, Luxembourg.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 09:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|947197
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-XX926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739704
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge - Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak Interview, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.