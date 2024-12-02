Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luxembourg American Cemetery - BROLL

    LUXEMBOURG

    12.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    World War II Veterans and Heads of state from Luxembourg and Belgium take part in 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 13, 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947196
    VIRIN: 241214-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739699
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: LU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luxembourg American Cemetery - BROLL, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOTB
    StrongerTogether

