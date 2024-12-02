Luxembourg American Cemetery - BROLL

World War II Veterans and Heads of state from Luxembourg and Belgium take part in 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 13, 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947196
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-XX926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739699
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|LU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
