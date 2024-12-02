Luxembourg American Cemetery - BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II Veterans and Heads of state from Luxembourg and Belgium take part in 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 13, 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)