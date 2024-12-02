Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall hosts BEST course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen attend Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking course Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2024. The BEST course is a strategic thinking development course that the U.S. Space Force is actively developing for the U.S. Air Force as a professional military education curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 05:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947193
    VIRIN: 241217-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739660
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts BEST course, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ReaDyCulture #USSF #USAF #BESTcourse #StrategicThinking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download