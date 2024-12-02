NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2024 AFN TV

ROTA, Spain (Dec. 12, 2024) Naval Station Rota, Spain commanding officer, Capt. Teague Suarez, executive officer, Cmdr. Justin Jennings and Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado deliver season's greetings to the community and recap the installations accomplishments throughout the year, Dec. 12, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Conner D. Blake)
|12.12.2024
|12.17.2024 06:23
|Video Productions
|947192
|241212-N-TC338-1002
|123738
|DOD_110739629
|00:01:00
|ES
|0
|0
