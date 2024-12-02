Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2024 AFN TV

    12.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake  

    ROTA, Spain (Dec. 12, 2024) Naval Station Rota, Spain commanding officer, Capt. Teague Suarez, executive officer, Cmdr. Justin Jennings and Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado deliver season's greetings to the community and recap the installations accomplishments throughout the year, Dec. 12, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947192
    VIRIN: 241212-N-TC338-1002
    PIN: 123738
    Filename: DOD_110739629
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2024 AFN TV, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

