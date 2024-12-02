U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Band & Chorus brought their Christmas Concert to the families and members of the community in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus performs more than 200 missions annually, and has appeared in over 32 European, Middle Eastern and African countries in the last decade. The Soldier musicians of the USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus continue to represent the best of the United States Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947190
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-EF519-6037
|Filename:
|DOD_110739559
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus Concert in Grafenwoehr (B-Roll), by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.