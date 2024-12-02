Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus Concert in Grafenwoehr (B-Roll)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Band & Chorus brought their Christmas Concert to the families and members of the community in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus performs more than 200 missions annually, and has appeared in over 32 European, Middle Eastern and African countries in the last decade. The Soldier musicians of the USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus continue to represent the best of the United States Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947190
    VIRIN: 241206-A-EF519-6037
    Filename: DOD_110739559
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainToWin
    BetterInBavaria
    USAREUR-AF Band

