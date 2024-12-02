USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus Concert in Grafenwoehr (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Band & Chorus brought their Christmas Concert to the families and members of the community in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus performs more than 200 missions annually, and has appeared in over 32 European, Middle Eastern and African countries in the last decade. The Soldier musicians of the USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus continue to represent the best of the United States Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)