Camp Casey decorates the installation for the holidays

Camp Casey decorates all across the installation in the spirit of the holidays at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 17. Communal locations such as the Impact Zone, the Downtown Casey area, and other parts of the installation including Hovey, transformed the night life with bright decorations to bring the community together and create a vibrant, festive atmosphere for all. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)