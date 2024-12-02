Camp Casey decorates the installation for the holidays

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey decorates all across the installation in the spirit of the holidays at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 17. Communal locations such as the Impact Zone, the Downtown Casey area, and other parts of the installation including Hovey, transformed the night life with bright decorations to bring the community together and create a vibrant, festive atmosphere for all. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

