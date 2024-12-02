U.S. and Philippine Air Forces conduct DFE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Takeoff, landing, and aerial B-Roll footage of U.S. and Philippine Air Force assets conducting bilateral flight training as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise out of Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 9-13, 2024. The Dynamic Force Employment exercise enables both nations to advance air, space, and cyberspace capabilities, enhancing effectiveness across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)