Takeoff, landing, and aerial B-Roll footage of U.S. and Philippine Air Force assets conducting bilateral flight training as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise out of Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 9-13, 2024. The Dynamic Force Employment exercise enables both nations to advance air, space, and cyberspace capabilities, enhancing effectiveness across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 02:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947185
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-PT849-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739420
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, U.S. and Philippine Air Forces conduct DFE, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
