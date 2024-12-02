Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A decades-long partnership continues: U.S. and Philippine Air Forces conduct DFE

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Philippine Air Force assets conduct bilateral flight training as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise out of Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 9-13, 2024. The Dynamic Force Employment exercise enables both nations to advance air, space, and cyberspace capabilities, enhancing effectiveness across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947183
    VIRIN: 241215-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739418
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A decades-long partnership continues: U.S. and Philippine Air Forces conduct DFE, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Philippines
    51FW
    A-10
    DFE
    pacafdfe

