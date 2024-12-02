Video story of the arrival of 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment's M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct 31. 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Mebea Demelash)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 03:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947179
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-ZL252-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739391
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBKU Armory Arrival, by SGT Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.