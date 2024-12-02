Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBKU Armory Arrival

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Video story of the arrival of 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment's M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct 31. 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Mebea Demelash)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 03:59
    CENTCOM
    ARCENT
    M2A3 Bradley
    M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams
    2-278th Armored Calvary Regiment

