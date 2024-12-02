Joint Forces Graduation Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to 8th Fighter Wing, Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea members, and base civilian personnel attend a Joint Forces Graduation ceremony to celebrate their educational milestone at Kunsan Air Base, Dec. 13, 2024. The event bridged the relational gap between the Air Force, Army, ROKAF, and civilians of the base by giving those who couldn't walk the stage due to job demands, deployments and temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)