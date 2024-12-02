U.S. Airmen assigned to 8th Fighter Wing, Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea members, and base civilian personnel attend a Joint Forces Graduation ceremony to celebrate their educational milestone at Kunsan Air Base, Dec. 13, 2024. The event bridged the relational gap between the Air Force, Army, ROKAF, and civilians of the base by giving those who couldn't walk the stage due to job demands, deployments and temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|947172
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739291
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Graduation Ceremony 2024, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.