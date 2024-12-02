Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces Graduation Ceremony 2024

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 8th Fighter Wing, Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea members, and base civilian personnel attend a Joint Forces Graduation ceremony to celebrate their educational milestone at Kunsan Air Base, Dec. 13, 2024. The event bridged the relational gap between the Air Force, Army, ROKAF, and civilians of the base by giving those who couldn't walk the stage due to job demands, deployments and temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Kunsan Air Base
    ROKAF
    graduation
    education
    CCAF
    joint forces graduation

