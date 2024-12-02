Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Tis the Season: 2d TSB sends holiday greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    A video compilation of members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade wishing everyone Happy Holidays. Located in Wiesbaden, Germany, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947170
    VIRIN: 241216-A-FX425-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739258
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Tis the Season: 2d TSB sends holiday greetings, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Greetings
    Holiday Shoutouts
    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download