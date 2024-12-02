Go Navy, Beat Army

241126-N-UR986-1001 - Captain Brian Jamison, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a football for part of a commercial for the Army versus Navy college football game on the worlds most remote outpost, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Nov. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic support to operational forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf areas of responsibility in support of national policy objectives.
|11.25.2024
|12.16.2024 23:03
|Commercials
|947167
|241126-N-UR986-7156
|DOD_110739186
|00:00:09
|IO
|0
|0
