Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Navy, Beat Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    241126-N-UR986-1001 - Captain Brian Jamison, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a football for part of a commercial for the Army versus Navy college football game on the worlds most remote outpost, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Nov. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic support to operational forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf areas of responsibility in support of national policy objectives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 23:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 947167
    VIRIN: 241126-N-UR986-7156
    Filename: DOD_110739186
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy, Beat Army, by PO2 Wesley Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    moral boosters
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Go Navy! Beat Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download