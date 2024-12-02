Go Navy, Beat Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241126-N-UR986-1001 - Captain Brian Jamison, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a football for part of a commercial for the Army versus Navy college football game on the worlds most remote outpost, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Nov. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic support to operational forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf areas of responsibility in support of national policy objectives.