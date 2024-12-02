Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FSS Military Postal Clerk Enhance Morale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class J'siah Rojas discuses how post office operations impact morale for members on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 13, 2024. Military postal workers enable members to send and receive mail to their designated post box, allowing them to stay connected to home. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 22:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947165
    VIRIN: 241212-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739128
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FSS Military Postal Clerk Enhance Morale, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Postal Clerk
    Kunsan Air Box

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download