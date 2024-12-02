PACSPOT - Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, shares the mission of metals technology at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 4, 2024. Through the use of computer numerically controlled machines as well as lathes, mills and precision measurement equipment, metals technology airmen are able to fabricate essential aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)