U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, shares the mission of metals technology at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 4, 2024. Through the use of computer numerically controlled machines as well as lathes, mills and precision measurement equipment, metals technology airmen are able to fabricate essential aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 22:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947164
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739124
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACSPOT - Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.