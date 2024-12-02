Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACSPOT - Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charvez Russell, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, shares the mission of metals technology at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 4, 2024. Through the use of computer numerically controlled machines as well as lathes, mills and precision measurement equipment, metals technology airmen are able to fabricate essential aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 22:45
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    Metals Technology

