Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Battery 2-1 Conducts Missile Reload Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, U.S. Army members assigned to Alpha Battery 2-1 conducted missile reload training on the Patriot battery system at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov 13, 2024. During the training, members were tasked with unloading and loading fresh missile canisters safely, quickly, and correctly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 22:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947163
    VIRIN: 241113-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739121
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Battery 2-1 Conducts Missile Reload Training, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    Alpha Battery 2-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download