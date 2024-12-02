Alpha Battery 2-1 Conducts Missile Reload Training

Recently, U.S. Army members assigned to Alpha Battery 2-1 conducted missile reload training on the Patriot battery system at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov 13, 2024. During the training, members were tasked with unloading and loading fresh missile canisters safely, quickly, and correctly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 22:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|947163
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110739121
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
