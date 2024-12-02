The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and chaplains from across the installation welcomed guests for a holiday celebration outside of Center Chapel One at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024.
Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, addressed the audience and helped light the tree with the child of a deployed Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 18:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947154
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|241205
|Filename:
|DOD_110738832
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss RSO celebrates holiday season, lights tree, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
