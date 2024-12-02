Bliss RSO celebrates holiday season, lights tree

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and chaplains from across the installation welcomed guests for a holiday celebration outside of Center Chapel One at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024.



Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, addressed the audience and helped light the tree with the child of a deployed Soldier.