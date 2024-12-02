Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss RSO celebrates holiday season, lights tree

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Religious Support Office and chaplains from across the installation welcomed guests for a holiday celebration outside of Center Chapel One at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024.

    Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, addressed the audience and helped light the tree with the child of a deployed Soldier.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024
    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

