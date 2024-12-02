Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Little Bit of Home: From Guam to New Mexico

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Senior Airman Kiersten Fausto's, 377th Security Forces Group unit training manager, journey in leading Team Kirtland into participating in Operation Christmas Drop at Kirtland Air Force Base N.M., Dec. 16. Fausto is a Guam native and is currently stationed at Kirtland AFB. This is Team Kirtland's first year ever participating in Operation Christmas Drop. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DOD
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Humanitarian Mission
    AFGSC
    Pacific Islands

