A Little Bit of Home: From Guam to New Mexico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video showcases Senior Airman Kiersten Fausto's, 377th Security Forces Group unit training manager, journey in leading Team Kirtland into participating in Operation Christmas Drop at Kirtland Air Force Base N.M., Dec. 16. Fausto is a Guam native and is currently stationed at Kirtland AFB. This is Team Kirtland's first year ever participating in Operation Christmas Drop. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)