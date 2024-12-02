A Little Bit of Home: From Guam to New Mexico

This video showcases Senior Airman Kiersten Fausto's, 377th Security Forces Group unit training manager, journey in leading Team Kirtland into participating in Operation Christmas Drop at Kirtland Air Force Base N.M., Dec. 16. Fausto is a Guam native and is currently stationed at Kirtland AFB. This is Team Kirtland's first year ever participating in Operation Christmas Drop. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
