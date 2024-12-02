The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller community released its annual holiday video virtually Dec. 16, 2024. The video features Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller; Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor; Col. Rob Le'iato, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant; Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, FCS senior enlisted advisor; and other FC community leaders from around the globe in a narrative production that examines both the role of the FC community in the Army while also attempting to bring holiday cheer. (U.S. Army video by Brad Staggs)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947145
|VIRIN:
|241216-A-YX241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110738680
|Length:
|00:11:43
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Finance and Comptroller holiday video, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.