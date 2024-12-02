DVIDS Clear Space Tool Tutorial

The following is a tutorial for the DVIDS clear space tool graphic. This graphics production is intended to address the way the Defense Visual Information Database (DVIDS) website crops images in featured branch galleries, allowing Service members across the DoD to have a tool to make their photo stories more compelling and therefore more likely to be featured in both DoD publications as well as Civilian publications too. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947144
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-AA072-7043
|Filename:
|DOD_110738624
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
