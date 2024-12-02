DVIDS Clear Space Tool Tutorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The following is a tutorial for the DVIDS clear space tool graphic. This graphics production is intended to address the way the Defense Visual Information Database (DVIDS) website crops images in featured branch galleries, allowing Service members across the DoD to have a tool to make their photo stories more compelling and therefore more likely to be featured in both DoD publications as well as Civilian publications too. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)