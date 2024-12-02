Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DVIDS Clear Space Tool Tutorial

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The following is a tutorial for the DVIDS clear space tool graphic. This graphics production is intended to address the way the Defense Visual Information Database (DVIDS) website crops images in featured branch galleries, allowing Service members across the DoD to have a tool to make their photo stories more compelling and therefore more likely to be featured in both DoD publications as well as Civilian publications too. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947144
    VIRIN: 241213-A-AA072-7043
    Filename: DOD_110738624
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    Citizen Soldier
    National Guard Birthday
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always there

