    Holiday Shoutouts Air Defense Artillery Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Official Holiday Shoutouts from advanced individual students at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in order of appearance:

    Pvt. Ashton Pearson, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Thomason, GA

    Pvt. Lauren Latino, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

    Pvt. Ariana Bell, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Atlanta, GA

    Pvt. Kalel Pond, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Pine Ridge, S.D.

    Pvt. Darious Lagafuaina, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: American, Samoa

    Pfc. Vanessa Villareal, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator and Maintainer, Hometown: El Central, CA

    Pfc. Monica Montgomery, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator and Maintainer, Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

    Pfc. Maria Tarango, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator, Hometown: El Paso, TX

    Pfc. Takoda Boutwell, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator, Hometown: Winnsboro, LA

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947141
    VIRIN: 241216-O-ZY123-3948
    Filename: DOD_110738504
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

