Official Holiday Shoutouts from advanced individual students at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in order of appearance:
Pvt. Ashton Pearson, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Thomason, GA
Pvt. Lauren Latino, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
Pvt. Ariana Bell, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Pvt. Kalel Pond, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: Pine Ridge, S.D.
Pvt. Darious Lagafuaina, 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14P Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, Hometown: American, Samoa
Pfc. Vanessa Villareal, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator and Maintainer, Hometown: El Central, CA
Pfc. Monica Montgomery, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator and Maintainer, Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Pfc. Maria Tarango, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator, Hometown: El Paso, TX
Pfc. Takoda Boutwell, Headquarters Alpha 3rd Battalion 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator, Hometown: Winnsboro, LA
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 16:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|947141
|VIRIN:
|241216-O-ZY123-3948
|Filename:
|DOD_110738504
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutouts Air Defense Artillery Fort Sill, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.