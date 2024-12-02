Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    At the heart of Fort Campbell's support system for military families lies the Family Child Care (FCC) program, a vital component of the Child and Youth Services (CYS) childcare system. FCC offers a lifeline to Army families, providing high-quality, home-based care for children aged 4 weeks to 12 years old, within the confines of government-owned and government-leased housing on post.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:49
