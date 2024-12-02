Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 2024 Cookie Drop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12-13, 2024. The cookie drop is an opportunity for Airmen, spouses and community members to come together to bake, box, and deliver cookies for dorm Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947139
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-KL977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110738442
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus AFB 2024 cookie drop, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.