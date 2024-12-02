Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB 2024 cookie drop

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 2024 Cookie Drop at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12-13, 2024. The cookie drop is an opportunity for Airmen, spouses and community members to come together to bake, box, and deliver cookies for dorm Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947139
    VIRIN: 241216-F-KL977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110738442
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Altus AFB 2024 cookie drop, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    community
    AETC
    cookie drop

