The 305th Air Mobility Wing, 514th AMW and 108th Wing represent the Total Force Integration between active, reserve and guard components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. The total force helps to bolster mission ready capabilities through the combined specialties of each service, enhancing the Air Mobility Command mission to generate, fly and deliver. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947126
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-WJ090-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110738112
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Integration, by SrA Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
