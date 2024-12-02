Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The 305th Air Mobility Wing, 514th AMW and 108th Wing represent the Total Force Integration between active, reserve and guard components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. The total force helps to bolster mission ready capabilities through the combined specialties of each service, enhancing the Air Mobility Command mission to generate, fly and deliver. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 14:57
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    305th Air Mobility Wing
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Total Force Integration
    108th Wing
    514th Air Mobility Wing

