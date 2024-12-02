video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 305th Air Mobility Wing, 514th AMW and 108th Wing represent the Total Force Integration between active, reserve and guard components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. The total force helps to bolster mission ready capabilities through the combined specialties of each service, enhancing the Air Mobility Command mission to generate, fly and deliver. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)