    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines depart Beale Air Force Base

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuels at a forward arming and refueling point at Beale Air Force Base, California, as part of Steel Knight 24, Dec. 8-9, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual training exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947122
    VIRIN: 241208-M-YV233-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110737907
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines depart Beale Air Force Base, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    Marines
    USAF
    Steel Knight

