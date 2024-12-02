A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuels at a forward arming and refueling point at Beale Air Force Base, California, as part of Steel Knight 24, Dec. 8-9, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual training exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947122
|VIRIN:
|241208-M-YV233-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110737907
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines depart Beale Air Force Base, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
