Holloman hosts second annual Ace of Races Marathon

Participants run during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2024. This year's full marathon was USA Track and Field approved, with over 300 participants from around the base, local community, and country. Runners could participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 5k and a 1-mile kids dash. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)