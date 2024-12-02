Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman hosts second annual Ace of Races Marathon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Participants run during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2024. This year's full marathon was USA Track and Field approved, with over 300 participants from around the base, local community, and country. Runners could participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 5k and a 1-mile kids dash. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947120
    VIRIN: 241210-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737888
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman hosts second annual Ace of Races Marathon, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marathon
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    AceofRacesMarathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download