Participants run during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2024. This year's full marathon was USA Track and Field approved, with over 300 participants from around the base, local community, and country. Runners could participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 5k and a 1-mile kids dash. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947120
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110737888
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman hosts second annual Ace of Races Marathon, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.