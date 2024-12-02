B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Ventura conducts helicopter formation/training flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct a formation flight near Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024. Air Station Ventura serves a crucial role in protecting the maritime region from Orange County to San Luis Obispo County, including the vital ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, encompassing an area of responsibility of more than 350 nautical miles. Its missions include 24/7 emergency response, search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, law enforcement, marine safety, and environmental protection. The permanent presence of the Coast Guard in Ventura County provides enhanced security and quicker response times to emergencies, benefiting the local community and maritime industries. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)