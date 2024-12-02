Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Ventura conducts helicopter formation/training flight

    VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct a formation flight near Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024. Air Station Ventura serves a crucial role in protecting the maritime region from Orange County to San Luis Obispo County, including the vital ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, encompassing an area of responsibility of more than 350 nautical miles. Its missions include 24/7 emergency response, search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, law enforcement, marine safety, and environmental protection. The permanent presence of the Coast Guard in Ventura County provides enhanced security and quicker response times to emergencies, benefiting the local community and maritime industries. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947119
    VIRIN: 241114-G-LB555-9139
    Filename: DOD_110737885
    Length: 00:14:43
    Location: VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, US

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    aviation

