Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines arrive at Beale Air Force Base

U.S. Marines across I Marine Expeditionary Force, arrive via U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules to set up a forward arming and refueling point at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 7, 2024, as part of Steel Knight 24. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, utilized joint capabilities to emplace and maintain a FARP at Beale. Steel Knight is an annual training exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows the I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)