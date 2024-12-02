Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines arrive at Beale Air Force Base

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines across I Marine Expeditionary Force, arrive via U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules to set up a forward arming and refueling point at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 7, 2024, as part of Steel Knight 24. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, utilized joint capabilities to emplace and maintain a FARP at Beale. Steel Knight is an annual training exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows the I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947116
    VIRIN: 241207-M-YV233-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110737810
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 24 B-Roll: I MEF Marines arrive at Beale Air Force Base, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    Marines
    USAF
    KC130J Super Hercules
    Steel Knight

