MSgt Michael Freitas, AMC's nominee for the Arthur S. Flemming Award

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Freitas, 305th Aerial Port Squadron Ramp Services section chief, is selected as Air Mobility Command’s nominee for the Arther S. Flemming award at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024. The Arther S. Flemming award recognizes 12 federal employees for their outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947105
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-WJ090-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110737698
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
