    MSgt Michael Freitas, AMC's nominee for the Arthur S. Flemming Award

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Freitas, 305th Aerial Port Squadron Ramp Services section chief, is selected as Air Mobility Command’s nominee for the Arther S. Flemming award at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024. The Arther S. Flemming award recognizes 12 federal employees for their outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 14:56
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, MSgt Michael Freitas, AMC's nominee for the Arthur S. Flemming Award, by SrA Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS

    AMC
    305th APS
    Arthur S. Flemming Award
    MSgt Freitas

