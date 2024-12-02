Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy birthday, United States Air Force!

    CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Happy birthday, United States Air Force!

    Today marks 77 years of dedication, courage and excellence among all who serve, and have served before us.

    Hear from two of Eglin's own Airman Leadership School instructors, who highlight what being an Airman means to them.

    #USAF #airforce #birthday #teameglin

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947104
    VIRIN: 240918-F-NV708-5135
    Filename: DOD_110737669
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Happy birthday, United States Air Force!, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS

    Eglin
    Air Force
    USAF
    Airman Leadership School
    96th Test Wing

