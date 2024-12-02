Happy birthday, United States Air Force!
Today marks 77 years of dedication, courage and excellence among all who serve, and have served before us.
Hear from two of Eglin's own Airman Leadership School instructors, who highlight what being an Airman means to them.
#USAF #airforce #birthday #teameglin
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947104
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-NV708-5135
|Filename:
|DOD_110737669
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy birthday, United States Air Force!, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
