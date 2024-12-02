video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947104" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy birthday, United States Air Force!



Today marks 77 years of dedication, courage and excellence among all who serve, and have served before us.



Hear from two of Eglin's own Airman Leadership School instructors, who highlight what being an Airman means to them.



#USAF #airforce #birthday #teameglin