Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths For Warriors Walk 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Community Members take part in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk held annually every year at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2024. Fallen Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in support of the Global War on Terror are remembered at Wreaths for Warriors Walk. The Wreath for Warriors Walk was initiated in 2007 and has grown to be a yearly occasion due to the tremendous encouragement and contributions from volunteers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947099
    VIRIN: 241214-A-UY468-1234
    Filename: DOD_110737542
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths For Warriors Walk 2024, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Wreaths For Warriors Walk
    ROTM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download