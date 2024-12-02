Wreaths For Warriors Walk 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Community Members take part in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk held annually every year at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2024. Fallen Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in support of the Global War on Terror are remembered at Wreaths for Warriors Walk. The Wreath for Warriors Walk was initiated in 2007 and has grown to be a yearly occasion due to the tremendous encouragement and contributions from volunteers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)