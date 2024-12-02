Wreaths For Warriors Walk 2024

Soldiers and Community Members take part in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk held annually every year at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2024. Fallen Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in support of the Global War on Terror are remembered at Wreaths for Warriors Walk. The Wreath for Warriors Walk was initiated in 2007 and has grown to be a yearly occasion due to the tremendous encouragement and contributions from volunteers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
