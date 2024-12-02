Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from NSCS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Dec. 13, 2024
    Newport, R.I.
    As we celebrate the season, we extend our warmest wishes to our Navy family, friends, and community. Whether near or far, your dedication and support are the foundation of our success.

    May this holiday season bring joy, peace, and cherished moments with loved ones. Here’s to a bright and prosperous New Year filled with opportunities to serve and excel together!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947095
    VIRIN: 241213-N-JF993-5336
    PIN: 121324
    Filename: DOD_110737389
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from NSCS, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Supply Corps School
    Holidays 2024
    Christmas 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download