Happy Holidays from NSCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dec. 13, 2024

Newport, R.I.

As we celebrate the season, we extend our warmest wishes to our Navy family, friends, and community. Whether near or far, your dedication and support are the foundation of our success.



May this holiday season bring joy, peace, and cherished moments with loved ones. Here’s to a bright and prosperous New Year filled with opportunities to serve and excel together!