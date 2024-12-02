Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Beaufort 2024 Jingle Bell Run

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, participate in the 2024 Jingle Bell Run at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services South Carolina brought the units together to participate in a holiday-themed run to start their day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947083
    VIRIN: 241206-M-MS254-3904
    Filename: DOD_110737316
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

