MCAS Beaufort 2024 Jingle Bell Run

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, participate in the 2024 Jingle Bell Run at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services South Carolina brought the units together to participate in a holiday-themed run to start their day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
