Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron Turkey Bowl 2024

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) participate in the H&HS annual Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, S.C., Nov. 27, 2024. H&HS hosted the event to build morale and share a Thanksgiving meal before the holiday period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947080
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-MS254-9391
|Filename:
|DOD_110737311
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
