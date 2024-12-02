Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron Turkey Bowl 2024

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) participate in the H&HS annual Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, S.C., Nov. 27, 2024. H&HS hosted the event to build morale and share a Thanksgiving meal before the holiday period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947080
    VIRIN: 241127-M-MS254-9391
    Filename: DOD_110737311
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron Turkey Bowl 2024, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    H&HS
    MCAS Beaufort

