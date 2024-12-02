6th Maintenance Squadron performs isochronal inspection

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron, perform an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 22, 2024. Isochronal inspections are detailed inspections conducted every 18 months to ensure aircraft are properly maintained and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
