    10th AAMDC Holiday Shoutouts Mallet Strike 24

    FINLAND

    12.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kori Miles, air defender with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, gives a holiday shoutout to their family Nov. 15 in Finland. Mallet Strike 24 is a multinational exercise designed to train soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO High North allies in various ground-based air defense systems. It also enhances human, tactical and technical air and missile defense integration through live-fire exercises and situational training over two weeks (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 09:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947073
    VIRIN: 241216-A-JK865-9806
    Filename: DOD_110737218
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FI
    Hometown: GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Holiday Shoutouts Mallet Strike 24, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

    OPTIONS

