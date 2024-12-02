10th AAMDC Holiday Shoutouts Mallet Strike 24

Staff Sgt. Marcos Aguilar, Bravo Battery 1-57 ADA Section Sergeant, gives a holiday shoutout to their family Nov. 15 in Finland. Mallet Strike 24 is a multinational exercise designed to train soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO High North allies in various ground-based air defense systems. It also enhances human, tactical and technical air and missile defense integration through live-fire exercises and situational training over two weeks (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
