    10th AAMDC Holiday Message 2024

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, shares a holiday message for the Team 10 family Dec. 12 in Sembach, Germany. We are so grateful for our air defenders and their families and wish everyone a Happy Holidays! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947050
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JK865-7283
    Filename: DOD_110737100
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

