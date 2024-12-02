10th AAMDC Holiday Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, shares a holiday message for the Team 10 family Dec. 12 in Sembach, Germany. We are so grateful for our air defenders and their families and wish everyone a Happy Holidays! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)