    10th AAMDC Before and After the Sprint Drag Carry

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command show a before and after performing the sprint drag carry Dec. 12 during an Army Combat Fitness Test in Rhine Ordnance Barracks. The sprint-drag-carry is a test of strength, endurance and anaerobic capacity. It is the fourth of six events in the Army Combat Fitness Test (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 05:29
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

