U.S. Army air defenders with 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command show a before and after performing the sprint drag carry Dec. 12 during an Army Combat Fitness Test in Rhine Ordnance Barracks. The sprint-drag-carry is a test of strength, endurance and anaerobic capacity. It is the fourth of six events in the Army Combat Fitness Test (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 05:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947044
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-JK865-7509
|Filename:
|DOD_110737065
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th AAMDC Before and After the Sprint Drag Carry, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.