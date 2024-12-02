Clash of Titans: 480th FGS vs. 702nd MUNSS compete in load competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron and 702nd Munitions Support Squadron competed in a quarterly weapons load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Airmen loaded munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, testing their speed, accuracy, and teamwork. The 480th holds quarterly weapons load competitions to continually test Airmen’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
