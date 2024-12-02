Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clash of Titans: 480th FGS vs. 702nd MUNSS compete in load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron and 702nd Munitions Support Squadron competed in a quarterly weapons load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Airmen loaded munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, testing their speed, accuracy, and teamwork. The 480th holds quarterly weapons load competitions to continually test Airmen’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 04:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947043
    VIRIN: 241213-F-BK945-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737062
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Clash of Titans: 480th FGS vs. 702nd MUNSS compete in load competition, by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    F-16
    Munitions
    Weapons
    Load Comp

