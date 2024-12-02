Clash of Titans: 480th FGS vs. 702nd MUNSS compete in load competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron and 702nd Munitions Support Squadron competed in a quarterly weapons load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Airmen loaded munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, testing their speed, accuracy, and teamwork. The 480th holds quarterly weapons load competitions to continually test Airmen’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)