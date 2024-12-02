Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayonet IV

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    12.11.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, familiarize themselves with M320 grenade launcher and M240 machine gun within the framework of Bayonet IV at Bac Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Dec. 12, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 04:37
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI

    NATO
    skysoldier
    USAGITALY
    Stronger Together
    SETAF AF

