    Holiday Greeting - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe

    GERMANY

    12.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis and Staff Sgt. Karla Parra

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    BG Roger Giraud and CSM Jesus Gonzalez give their appreciation and thanks to service members supporting efforts within the Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the Defense Health Network Europe during this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 04:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947037
    VIRIN: 241216-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737044
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Holiday Greeting - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, by SSG Steven Lewis and SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    GoArmy
    AFNEurope
    MRCE
    Holidays 2024

