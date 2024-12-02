Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus Video – NSA Naples Support Site Tree Lighting

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    241205-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 5, 2024) InFocus video highlighting the NSA Naples Support Site tree lighting. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947032
    VIRIN: 241205-N-RO855-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110736993
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Naples

    AFN Naples
    afn
    Naples

