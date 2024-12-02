Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Medic Competition

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.11.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army soldiers participate different exercises during the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) The EBMC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical task to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. Breitenwald Training Support Center, Local Training Area, Landstuhl, Germany, December 11, 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947029
    VIRIN: 241211-A-MX671-2001
    Filename: DOD_110736922
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Medic Competition, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

