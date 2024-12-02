video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers participate different exercises during the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) The EBMC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical task to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. Breitenwald Training Support Center, Local Training Area, Landstuhl, Germany, December 11, 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)