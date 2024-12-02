video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj Lisa Paulson, Medical Director of Surgical Services, serves as the ATHENA Program POC on Yokota Air Base for the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron. Paulson explains the ATHENA Mission and how it helps patients and surgeons from USFJ sharpen their skills and prepare them for their own practices and potentially future cases. Athena mission was started over 10 years ago by a plastic surgeon, to help train and educate medical professionals to learn how to work on complex cases, as well as help patients receive medical care they might of had to wait to receive till they moved back to CONUS.