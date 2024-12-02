Maj Lisa Paulson, Medical Director of Surgical Services, serves as the ATHENA Program POC on Yokota Air Base for the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron. Paulson explains the ATHENA Mission and how it helps patients and surgeons from USFJ sharpen their skills and prepare them for their own practices and potentially future cases. Athena mission was started over 10 years ago by a plastic surgeon, to help train and educate medical professionals to learn how to work on complex cases, as well as help patients receive medical care they might of had to wait to receive till they moved back to CONUS.
|12.10.2024
Date Posted: 12.16.2024
Category: Video Productions
