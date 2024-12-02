Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Athena Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Maj Lisa Paulson, Medical Director of Surgical Services, serves as the ATHENA Program POC on Yokota Air Base for the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron. Paulson explains the ATHENA Mission and how it helps patients and surgeons from USFJ sharpen their skills and prepare them for their own practices and potentially future cases. Athena mission was started over 10 years ago by a plastic surgeon, to help train and educate medical professionals to learn how to work on complex cases, as well as help patients receive medical care they might of had to wait to receive till they moved back to CONUS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 01:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947027
    VIRIN: 241211-N-XP917-8369
    Filename: DOD_110736854
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athena Mission, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATHENA Program, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron, USFJ, Yokota Air Base, Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download