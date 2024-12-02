U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Hagy, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, send holiday greetings. Captain Hagy is a native of Johnson City, Tennessee. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947022
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-FX425-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110736732
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Hometown:
|JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings: Capt. Matthew Hagy, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.