    Holiday Greetings: Capt. Matthew Hagy

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Hagy, Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, send holiday greetings. Captain Hagy is a native of Johnson City, Tennessee. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 00:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947022
    VIRIN: 241121-A-FX425-2005
    Filename: DOD_110736732
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, US

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    Holiday Shoutout
    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE

