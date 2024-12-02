Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings: 2d TSB Commander, CSM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle V. Marshall, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, wishes everyone happy holidays on behalf of the members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, located in Wiesbaden, Germany. Colonel Smith s a native of Texarkana, Texas. Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall is a native of Newark, New Jersey. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 23:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947019
    VIRIN: 241212-A-FX425-2001
    Filename: DOD_110736718
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings: 2d TSB Commander, CSM, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greetings
    Holiday Shoutout
    NETCOM
    2sigbde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download