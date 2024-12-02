Holiday Greetings: 2d TSB Commander, CSM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947019" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle V. Marshall, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, wishes everyone happy holidays on behalf of the members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, located in Wiesbaden, Germany. Colonel Smith s a native of Texarkana, Texas. Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall is a native of Newark, New Jersey. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)