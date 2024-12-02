1st Platon Marines and 380th ESFS CQC training

U.S. Marines assigned to the Security Forces Regiment, Bravo Company, 1st Platoon, and Air Force 380th Expeditionary Security Forces conducted joint close combat training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Oct. 15, 2024. This training provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines to share their experience with close quarters combat and the most effective methods to ensure mission success.
(U.S. Air Force video)
