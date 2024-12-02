Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Platon Marines and 380th ESFS CQC training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Security Forces Regiment, Bravo Company, 1st Platoon, and Air Force 380th Expeditionary Security Forces conducted joint close combat training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Oct. 15, 2024. This training provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines to share their experience with close quarters combat and the most effective methods to ensure mission success.
    (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 01:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    CQC

