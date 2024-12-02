1st Platon Marines and 380th ESFS CQC training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the Security Forces Regiment, Bravo Company, 1st Platoon, and Air Force 380th Expeditionary Security Forces conducted joint close combat training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Oct. 15, 2024. This training provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines to share their experience with close quarters combat and the most effective methods to ensure mission success.

