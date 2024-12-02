VMM-262 (Rein.) conducts Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise on Landing Zone Dodo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9-13, 2024. A FARP is a multi-discipline operation that increases the speed of maneuver for aerial operations, utilizing expeditionary advanced base operations, enhancing strike capabilities by decreasing the distance required for refueling and rearming while increasing the range of combined-joint all domain operation capabilities. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)